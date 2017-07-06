Donegal Alzheimer Society of Ireland branch to host budget meeting in Glenties

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) Donegal Branch is calling on local public representatives to discuss a proposed investment of €40 million towards community supports for people with dementia which has been outlined in the ASI’s Pre-Budget Submission 2018.

The event will be taking place tomorrow, Friday, 7th July, at the Glenties Day Care Centre, Dr McCloskey Crescent, Main Street, Glenties, Co Donegal (2.00pm to 3.00pm) and provides an opportunity for local politicians to visit a thriving ASI Day Care centre to meet people with dementia, their families and ASI staff, and learn more about why investment is needed in community supports.

The €40 million Budget 2018 ask is broken down as follows: €35 million to develop and expand home care services; €2.31 million to roll out a Dementia Adviser service across Ireland; €1.92 million to provide Dementia Care Coordinators in every Local Health Office; and €852,000 for a Dementia Friendly Communities project across Ireland.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Donegal Branch Chair, Alastair McKinney said: “It is estimated that over 2,000 people have dementia in Donegal and we anticipate that this number will increase by three to four families per week and will be 5,000 by 2036. We must ensure that all people who have dementia who want to live at home and within their own communities have the right supports and services in place to do so.

“There is an urgent need for current home care support services to be enhanced to meet the needs of the majority of people with dementia who want to live at home in a familiar environment. There is also a great need for people with dementia and their families to be given the information and advice in their own community throughout their dementia journey.

“For example, the Dementia Adviser service is an invaluable local community resource and for people getting information about dementia in their own homes. However, there are only eight of these advisers serving the whole country. Our local Dementia Adviser, Majella O'Donnell, serves Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal. This means that people who have dementia in North Donegal do not currently have access to a Dementia Adviser.