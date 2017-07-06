Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, July 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- James McNamee, Drimark and Clar, Donegal Town

- Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

- Bernie Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Packie “Annie” O’Donnell, Brockagh, Dungloe

- Jim Patton, 9 Glenwood Park, Glencar

- Mary McGonagle, Churchtown, Carndonagh

- John McDermott, Malin Road, Carndonagh

- Dan McGee, Meenacladdy, Gweedore

- Joe Lough, Doohill, Ardara

- Helen Diver, née McLaughlin, Killea

- Joseph Clarke, 525 Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Johnny Coughlin, Ballyshannon

- Kathleen Devlin Tullagh Point, Clonmany

James McNamee, Drimark and Clar, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of James McNamee, Drimark and Clar, Donegal Town.

His remains reposing at the hospital chapel today, Thursday July 6th, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, at 11am with burial immediately afterward in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.

House private please.



Rudolf Melch, Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

Rudolf Melch, late of Garvanagh, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice Sligo of Rudolf Melch, late of Garvanagh, Ballyshannon. Funeral arrangements to follow later. All enquiries to John Magee Funeral Director on 071 9851744.



Bernie Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Bernie Sweeney, late of Lackenagh, Burtonport.

His remains arel be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass on Friday the 7th of July at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres and burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

Packie “Annie” O’Donnell, Brockagh, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Packie “Annie” O’Donnell, Brockagh, Dungloe.

Reposing in McGlynn’s funeral home from 6.30pm Wednesday July 5th, with Rosary at 9pm and also Thursday from 10am with Rosary at 6pm with removal afterwards to his late residence in Brockagh.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 7th, at 11am in St Crona's Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House is private from 11pm and also on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Patton, 9 Glenwood Park, Glencar

The death has taken place of Jim Patton, 9 Glenwood Park, Glencar.

Removal from the Eternal Light Funeral Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Tuesday, 4th July, to his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 6th July, at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Drumkeen.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Mary McGonagle, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Mary McGonagle, Churchtown, Carndonagh.

In repose at her late residence.

Removal on Thursday, 6th July, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John McDermott, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of John McDermott, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No mass cards please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carndonagh Hospice or Donegal Hospice. House private from 10pm till 10am.

Dan McGee, Meenacladdy, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, of Dan McGee of Meenacladdy, Gweedore.

Reposing at his brother Patrick's residence in Magheroarty for wake.

Removal from there on Thursday, July 6th, for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Joe Lough, Doohill, Ardara

The death has taken place at the North West Hospice, Sligo, of Joe Lough, Doohill, Ardara.

His remains will are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 12 midnight to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo c/o any family member.

Helen Diver, née McLaughlin, Killea

The death took place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Helen Diver, née McLaughlin, Hollywell Retirement Village, Killea, and formerly of "Hill Bungalow" New Line Road Letterkenny.

Reposing at Light Chapel of Rest Carnamuggagh Letterkenny, removal to St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Thursday, 6th July, at 11.30am and interment following mass at Conwal cemetery in the McLaughlin family plot.



Joseph Clarke, 525 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Clarke, 525 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Friday, 7th July, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Johnny Coughlin, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital of Johnny Coughlin, late of Ardfarnan, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo, care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private to the family of the morning of the funeral, please.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Kathleen Devlin Tullagh Point, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Kathleen Devlin “Cassey”, late of Tullagh Point, Clonmany.

Removal from there today,Thursday July 6th, at 12noon going to St Colmcille’s Village oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 7th, at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Oratory private please from 10pm tonight (Thursday 6th July) .

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.