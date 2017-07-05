Mixed conditions in store for Donegal's weather today, Wednesday June 5th

A warm, settled day but a there is a chance of heavy thundery showers in places later due to high humidity.

There may be some lingering drizzle and fog in some places with temperatures to range between 18 to 22 degrees in light, variable breezes.

Misty and cloudy tonight with more patches of fog and drizzle and chances of rain over the northern half of the country.

Night time temperatures between 11 to 15 degrees.