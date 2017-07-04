Donegal firm purchases Grianan Estate

Donegal firm, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, has announced today that it has purchased the Grianan Estate for over €17 million.

The 2,400 acre property on the shores of Lough Swilly in Burt was previously owned by the Donegal Investment Group (formerly Donegal Creameries), and is one of Europe’s largest organic farms and among the biggest arable farm in Ireland.

The new owners of Grianan Estate, Glenmore Estate Farms Limited, from Aghaveagh, near Ballybofey, bought the estate saying it complements their farming and renewable energy business.

Glenmore are currently commissioning their biomethane plant on the Glenmore Estate and their farm wastes and local food wastes are now being turned into renewable energy and top quality fertilizer. They plan on using the digestate to fertilize the Land at the Grianan Estate in keeping with the ethos of their newly acquired farm.

The Grianan Estate complements the Glenmore Estates’ way of farming, being one of the largest organic farms in Europe.

They say they plan to continue farming the estate in “as environmentally friendly a way as possible and to make the Grianan Estate even more environmentally friendly by recycling its farm wastes in the biomethane plant in Glenmore”.

The company says the purchase of the Grianan Estate was facilitated using private investment funds and with the assistance of HSBC bank.