Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:





Marie Gallagher, Barnesmore, Donegal Town



The deaths has occurred at her home of Marie Gallagher, late of Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

Her remains are reposing at her residence from 11am until 10pm today, Tuesday, July 4th,. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please, family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Unit Donegal Town. Shuttle bus from Danny Dunnions house to the wake house.



Francis Dunleavy, Sligo and Ballyshannon



The deaths has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Francis Dunleavy, late of Abbeyklyn, Abbey Street, Sligo and formerly of East Rock, Ballyshannon. Further Funeral arrangements to be announced later today. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.







Johnnie Coughlin,Ardfarnan, Ballyshannon



The deaths has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Johnnie Coughlin, late of Ardfarnan, Ballyshannon.

Further Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.









Andy McLaren, Tullyearl, Laghey



The deaths has occurred of Andy McLaren, late of Tullyearl, Laghey.

His remains are reposing at Donegal Community Hospital this evening, Monday, July 3rd, from 7pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan arriving at 3.30pm. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund care of any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors, Donegal.



Tim Twomey, Brookfield, Donegal Town



The deaths has occurred at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Tim Twomey, late of Brookfield, Donegal Town.

His remains will repose at the residence of his daughter, Arlene Timoney, Dromore upper, Mountcharles today until 10pm today, Monday July3, and tomorrow Tuesday from 4pm until 10pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday, Junly 5th to St Mary’s Church, Killymard for 1pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the patients comfort fund Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. A one way system will operate at the wake. The entry is via Mountcharles Village opposite the green pump and the exit on the Glencoagh road.



Rose O’Brien, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Rose O’Brien, late of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am on Tuesday 4th July followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Donations to the Donegal hospice care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors, Churchill, Letterkenny.





Bryan Sweeney of Derryconnor, Gortahork



The death has taken place of Bryan Sweeney, late of Derryconnor, Gortahork.

He is in repose at his father's, James Sweeney’s, residence in Derryconnor from 4pm today, Monday, July 3.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 5, for 11am Mass in Christ the King’s Church, Gortahork, with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary will be at 10pm tonight and tomorrow. Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.







Martin Murphy, Castlecommon, Killybegs



The death has taken place of Martin Murphy, Castlecommon, Killybegs.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, July 4, in St. Mary’s Church in Killybegs. House strictly private, please.





Margaret Laird, Ardvarnock, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret “Maggie)” Laird, late of Ardvarnock, Convoy.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday 4th July at 1.30pm for service in convoy Presbyterian church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

House private. Family and close friends welcome.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church, care of Terence McClintock Funeral Directors, Townparks, Convoy.



Jimmy Meehan, Bundoran and Mountcharles

The deaths has occurred of Jimmy Meehan, late of Inbhfear na mara, Bundoran and Main Street, Mountcharles.

Removal will be from Inbhfear na Mara tomorrow, Tuesday July 4th, at 2pm going to family home in Main Street, Mountcharles.

Removal from there on Wednesday for 11am funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.







