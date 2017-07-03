Challenging fin swim for Donegal divers

Sheephaven diving activities continued apace last week, with a challenging fin swim from Duncap Head on the eastern tip of Horn Head to Portnablagh Harbour.

The distance covered of 4km was completed in less than two hours, with a few leisurely stops along the way. Weather conditions were fair with calm winds, a flooding tide and minor swell speeding the swimmers on their way. Conditions were excellent, with water temperature of 12 degrees Celsius and good in-water visibility, allowing a 10-metre free dive to the bottom to be conducted.

Willie and Hannah Sheridan provided cover on-board Dive Boat Áine, while offering sound guidance and advice to the swimmers in the water on Wednesday evening.

Saturday morning's diving was led by Kevin Boylan to Melmore Head, where the divers enjoyed more excellent water conditions that allowed them to explore a gully to the western side of the headland.

Ordinarily the exposed nature of this side of the headland prohibits diving, but on Saturday morning the dive party were able to explore the gully and the nearby cave and chimney. The dive was conducted in two sticks, to a maximum depth of 25 metres, and completed in a surface-to-surface time of up to 45 minutes.

Fish life on site was very impressive indeed, with abundant numbers of wrasse and pollock, along with shoals of juvenile fish observed.

Sunday mornings diving was back to Melmore Head, where the happy crew conducted another two stick dive at the headland, but not on the western side due to a breaking swell at the time.

A deeper dive to 28 metres was conducted, with surface to surface times of 40 minutes being recorded.

It was a great week of Sheephaven diving activities, which bodes well for the summer months ahead - weather permitting.