Donegal legal professionals pay tribute to Judge John O'Hagan

Tributes have been paid to retiring circuit court, Judge John O'Hagan, as he sat on the bench in Letterkenny for the last time on Friday.

District Court Judge, Paul Kelly, led the tributes to his colleague who is retiring later this month after 11 years in the northern circuit.

Judge Kelly said Judge O’Hagan dealt with many harrowing cases and “did a difficult job in difficult circumstances”. But he always dealt with cases with humour, compassion and fairness, he said.

He said all the qualities of a good judge were to be found in Judge O’Hagan.

“He has been an incredible support to me and I am privileged to call him a friend in that time,” he said.

Judge Kelly wished Judge O’Hagan a happy retirement to enjoy sailing, caravaning, motorcycling and time with his wife and family.

Country registrar, Geraldine O’Connor, said Judge O'Hagan had been instrumental in reducing the long lists during his 11 years in Donegal.

“He has been a dedicated and very hardworking judge of great ability,” she said.

“The pressure of lists was very considerable and he was never afraid to sit long hours and long days.”

Speaking on behalf of the bar, Damian Crawford (BL) said Judge O'Hagan had “inexhaustible energy”.

“The breadth and reach of his expertise is known to us as practitioners, but maybe less so to those outside the building,” he said.

“He is deserving of the fullest praise and thanks of the community and the people of Donegal.”



