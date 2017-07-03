Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, July 3rd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Martin Murphy, Castlecommon, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Martin Murphy, Castlecommon, Killybegs.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday in St. Mary’s Church in Killybegs. House strictly private, please.

John Toland, Clonmany

The death has taken place of John Toland, Clonmany, Donegal.



Removal from the home of his brother Joe and sister-in-law Hannah, Cleagh, Clonmany, today, Monday, at 10.40am to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House private please from 11pm.

Tommy Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

The death has taken place of Tommy Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot.

Funeral on this morning, Monday, 3rd July, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please between 12 o'clock midnight to 10am. Family flowers only please.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Kathleen Mulhearn, née Coll, formerly of 6 Foxes Glen, Milford and Doaghbeg, Fanad

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Mulhearn, née Coll, formerly of 6 Foxes Glen, Milford and Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Removal from the Hospice Saturday, at 3pm going to the home of her daughter Sarah at Pollaid, Fanad.

Funeral from there today, Monday, July 3rd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Sean McAteer Funeral Director or any family member.

Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Eamonn Harold, 34 Balmain, Carndonagh.

Reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest from Saturday, 1st July, with viewing from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm and also on Sunday, 2nd July, from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm.

Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara

The death has taken place of Bridie (Josephine) Fox (née Breslin) 37 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny, and Ardara formerly of Fox's Bar, Main Street, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the nursing home from 5pm until 7pm on Saturday, 1st July, and on Sunday, 2nd July, from 5pm until prayers at 7.30pm and removal to St Eunan's Cathedral for 8pm.

Funeral mass today, Monday, 3rd July, at 10am in St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny with with interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Frank Bradley.

