Donegal nightclub changing hands

One of Donegal's best-known night spots is believed to have entered into new ownership.

Voodoo nightclub in Letterkenny is understood to be no longer under control of local businessman Jason Black.

The identity of the new owner remains a mystery, although it is rumoured the owner is a Donegal businessman.

Mr Black could not be contacted for comment, but reliable sources have told the Donegal Democrat the deal to put the nightclub into new ownership came into effect at the end of June.