Tension continues over access to Donegal coastal beauty spot

The situation concerning the right of way to a well-known coastal beauty spot has escalated in recent days, according to a Donegal senator.

Tension has arisen in Fanad after access to the Great Pollet Sea Arch was blocked last month.

Over 560 people have signed an online petition to have access to the arch restored.

Access had been blocked by a landowner who has closed off access with a gate and erected signs warning people not to enter the site.

Last week local people held a walk to the location to highlight the issue.

Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn, who attended the march, said the situation has been escalated by the blocking of a turnstile at the site with concrete bollards.

He called on Donegal County Council and other agencies to work together to find a solution.

“I understand it has escalated. Concrete bollards have been placed there in recent days and it means it is very difficult for people to access,” he said.

“It’s a right of way this has been a habitual right and foreign tourists are being turned away. There needs to be a clear statement from the likes of Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland and the National Parks and Wildlife Service making it clear that they are willing to work with landowners to address issues.

“We need to assert that we can't have a situation where private interests are a priority over the rights of locals and visitors to access amenities.”