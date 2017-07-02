Attacked victim after New Year party in Donegal

An assault victim who was assaulted in his home after a “drink fueled” incident has said he still lives in fear of being attacked again, Letterkenny Circuit Court has heard.

Andrezj Urban, outlined in a victim impact statement how he was attacked by refuse worker, Pawel Stolarczyk, 40, of Dromore Letterkenny, on New Year’s day, 2012 at his home at in Lismonaghan. He told the court he suffered mental health problems and feared his family would be attacked again.

Pawel Stolarczyk had pleaded not guilty to assaulting Mr Urban, causing him harm, at 99 The Maples, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny on January 1, 2012. He was convicted by a unanimous verdict following a jury trial in July 2016.

Recounting the evidence, barrister for the State, Patricia McLaughlin BL, outlined that the victim and his wife had been socialising with friends at a New Year's eve house party in Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Mr Urban was suffering a migraine on the night and lay down in an upstairs bedroom before he left the party during the night with his wife.

Before he left, an incident took place that he did not witness downstairs of the house where Stolarczyk, who was intoxicated, was asked to leave.

The following day, Stolarczyk arrived at Mr Urban’s family home at 10.30am with a number of others and demanded to know where one of the people from the previous incident the night before was. He then punched Mr Urban in the face, injuring his lip.

He said he was afraid he would also attack his house and car.

Defence barrister, Fiona Crawford BL, said her client was originally from Poland and had been living in Ireland since 2006. She added he was a hardworking man who works for Ferry’s Refuse.

She said he was a father of three, adding one of children one child with special needs who required a significant amount of care in the home.

He had previous convictions for driving without a licence or insurance in 2011.

Judge John O’Hagan said the incident stemmed from a night where “there was a lot of drink involved” but noted the victim had left the party early.

He said Stolarczyk was “extremely drunk and aggressive” and the victim suffered “a very bad experience” as a result of his actions.

He sentenced him to 18 months in prison, but substituted the order for 240 community service saying “I don’t see what prison would achieve in reforming this young man”.