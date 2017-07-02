The weather in Donegal, Sunday July 2nd

A dry and bright start with the odd shower about in some areas. Cloud will tend to increase this afternoon with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle developing.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius in mostly moderate west or southwest breezes.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and drizzle. There’ll be patches of mist and hill and coastal fog also. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

