New appointment to help undocumented Irish in US welcomed by Donegal TD

The appointment of Fine Gael TD for Waterford, John Deasy, to work on Irish undocumented issue in the United States is a very positive development according to government chief whip, Joe McHugh.

“This appointment shows how determined our Government is go get to grips with the issue of undocumented Irish living in America,” said the Donegal TD.

"In my previous role as Minister for Diaspora, I worked closely with the Irish Immigration Centres on both the East and West coasts of the United States and directly with many individual Irish undocumented.

“The Irish Government takes the issue very seriously and I am delighted that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has identified this issue as a continued Government priority.

“John Deasy is a man of calibre, who is uniquely suited to this task. Many undocumented Irish citizens working in America have settled down, started families and are fully integrated into their communities.

“The appointment of Deputy Deasy as special envoy to the US Congress demonstrates to these people that we haven’t forgotten them, and will work on their tirelessly behalf with the US administration.

“John will work closely with fellow Waterford man Dan Mulhall as the next Ambassador to the United States. I know both men will closely with each other and build on the sterling work carried out by Anne Anderson in Washington DC and her team in the various Consulates throughout the United States.

“John has extensive contacts in Washington, having worked in Congress before he became a TD. He will complement the extensive efforts that the Government have been making on this issue,” Chief Whip McHugh said.