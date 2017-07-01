Oh my my…Mundy to headline Donegal island festival

The Swell Music & Arts Festival has just announced that popular Offaly singer/songwriter Mundy will be one of this year’s headline acts.

Mundy has been a regular feature on the Irish music scene for over two decades and is sure to entertain the crowd on Arranmore later this month performing hits such as Mexico, Galway Girl and of course, July.

Now in its fourth year, the Swell Music & Arts Festival is a non-profit event which aims to showcase some of the best talent from around the country, such as Mosmo Strange, Saramai from Co Meath, northwest outfit Scenery, four -piece electro rock band Makings, Orchid Collective and many more.

The annual Earagail Arts Festival is also involved for the second year running and will once again be hosting The Mountain Stage in The Barn.

Artists featuring include The Altered Hours, The Golden Filter (Optimo Music), Documenta, Tuath, The Barbiturates, Waldorf & Cannon, F12 and the Distorted Perspectives DJs.

The Mountain Stage is 2 days of electronica, contemporary, traditional and folk artists in music and spoken word, hosting local emerging artists, national and international guests from Ireland, Scotland and the USA in The Barn – Ireland’s only nomadic, agricultural outbuilding created by Belfast based artist, inventor and explorer Paddy Bloomer.

The Swell Music & Arts Festival takes place on Arranmore Island from July 21 to 23. Tickets are available from www.swellfestival.com

Listen to Mundy's classic hit "July" for the day that's in it!