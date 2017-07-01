Donegal store sells €500,000 EuroMillions Plus ticket

Whoriskey's EuroSpar Store in Ramelton sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus ticket in last night’s draw.

The shop - famous for its 99 ice cream cones - has been buzzing all day since the news broke this morning.

A staff member at the store told the Donegal Democat this afternoon: "A lot of locals have been coming and going today checking their ticket, but so far no name has been confirmed."

The quick pick ticket was sold yesterday and this is the 14th EuroMillions Plus win in Ireland in 2017.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 16, 17, 43, 47 and 49.