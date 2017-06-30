Donegal’s best pint of Guinness, as chosen by our readers poll, has been revealed

The public have voted in huge numbers and the winner, according to our recent poll, of where the best pint of Guinness in Donegal is ……….is Biddy’s O’Barnes, in the Barnesmore Gap.



The well-known hostelry, just off the N15 between Donegal town and Ballybofey, polled well over 5,000 votes to finish in the top spot in the quest for a great pint.





They were pushed all the way by the patrons of Sharkey’s Bar in Annagry who came a close second and Whoriskeys Bar, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, also polling strongly to come in third place.



Proving that local pubs are still at the heart of many local communities, each of the top ten pubs in our poll, received hundreds of votes and were very well supported.



Thanks to everyone who made almost 40 pub nominations to us via social media and to all who voted.



So, wherever you go this weekend have a fun, safe weekend and if you're enjoying a pint of the black stuff in any of Donegal’s brilliant pubs, slainté to you!