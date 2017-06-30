Annual charity walk across iconic Donegal landscape

The annual Fanad Coastal Walk takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 1st.



Organisers have been busy putting the final touches to the event, a 25k coastal walk in picturesque Fanad.



Proceeds from this year’s charity event will go to the RNLI and the Donegal Community Counselling Service, which is offered through the Donegal Women's Centre.



Registration takes place at Stores Bar, Portsalon from 9am to 10am. Half-distance registration is at the Lighthouse Tavern from 12 noon.



Registration is €20 with family rates available. Checkpoints on route and pull-out points on route with transport back to Portsalon.



Refreshments are served after the walk. Participants are asked to please wear suitable clothing, and to bring a packed lunch and water.



Don't forget suntan lotion and a camera to capture flowers and fauna, nesting birds, seals, dolphins and maybe whales or baskers.



Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No dogs allowed. For more information, visit the Fanad Coastal Walk Facebook page.