A Donegal county councillor ’s appeal against a drink-driving conviction has been adjourned until next month.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ciaran Brogan was banned from driving for three years in December after being found guilty at Letterkenny District Court of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

Brogan (44), of Sockar , Trentagh was found asleep behind the wheel of a car parked in the middle of a road at Ballymacool, Letterkenny on June 22nd, 2015.

He denied the charge.

Judge John O’Hagan told Letterkenny Circuit Court today that due to the busy court schedule he would adjourn the matter to the July sitting and it will be heard then by a visiting judge.