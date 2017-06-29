Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, June 29th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Bridget O Donnell, Dungloe

The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget O Donnell, late of Dungloe and formerly of Tubberkeen.

Her remains will repose at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home this evening,Wednesday, June 28, from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm , with viewing on Thursday, June 29, at 6pm with rosary at 9pm .

Funeral Mass is in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe on Friday ( 30th June ) at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Medical 2, L’kenny University Hospital c/o Shaun Mc Glynn, Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

Josephine Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Josephine Laverty, late of Drumboe, Stranorlar.

In repose at her home.

Funeral from there on Friday, June 30th, at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, C/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Nuala Catterson, Inbhear Na Mara, Bundoran and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Nuala Catterson, Inbhear Na Mara, Bundoran and Castlefin.

Formerly of Egaltybane, Castlefin. Reposing at her former home in Egaltybane.

Removal today, Thursday, 29th June, at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Susan Blainey, Rosnakil, Fanad

The death has occurred at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Susan Blainey, late of Ballykinard, Rosnakil, Fanad.

Removal from the Nursing unit today, Thursday June 29, at 3pm going to her late residence. Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, July 1, at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church Massmount for Requiem Mass for 11am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sean McAteer, Funeral Director or any family member

John Meehan, Coolum, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of John Meehan late of Coolum, Mountcharles.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 12noon today, Thursday 29th June.

House private from 11pm till 12noon

Removal from there on Saturday,1st July, at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Church cemetery, Frosses.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the SMA Missions c/o any family member or John Mc Gowan, Funeral Directors, Frosses.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.