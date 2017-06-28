Gerry Adams to open republican centre in Donegal

Gerry Adams, Sinn Féin president, is to officially open the new republican centre in Letterkenny tomorrow.

Donegal Sinn Féin Chairperson, Eamon Jackson, said Mr. Adams will officially open the Sands/Fullerton Republican Centre on High Road, Letterkenny, at 7.30pm tomorrow, Thursday.

“For over a decade, republicans in Donegal have worked extremely hard to fund and secure a building which will serve as a permanent centre for our activists in the county," Mr. Adams said. “Following on from the refurbishment of the Drumboe Martyrs monument in Stranorlar, this marks the conclusion of the current phase of our development in the county."

The centre has been named after 1981 hunger striker Bobby Sands and Donegal County Councillor Eddie Fullerton, who was murdered in Buncrana in 1991.

“All friends and supporters of Sinn Féin in the county are invited to attend this milestone in the growth of republicanism in Donegal," Mr. Jackson said, calling it, "an evening of celebration and reflection – a time to be proud of our past and look forward to the future.

"Everyone is welcome to come along," he said.