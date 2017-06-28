Council crews assessing flooding impact in Donegal

Donegal County Council crews this morning are assessing the impact of isolated flash flooding in a number of communities last night.

There were reports of heavy downpours and flash flooding in the Fintown area, particularly between Fintown and Ballinamore, where a few roads were closed for a time. Flash flooding was also reported in Ballybofey and Killygordon.

A road was also closed at Stramartin, Derrybeg, as was a side road off the main Fintown to Ballybofey road, where there was a report of a landslide that slipped on to the road.

Stone and gravel debris was also reported washed down on to roads and into the drainage network.

And as the photograph above shows, a photo taken by Sinead Boyle and posted last night by the Donegal Weather Channel on their Facebook page, there were some serious downpours.

Glenties Municipal Councillor Terence Slowey said that after council staff make a full inventory of the work that may be required, the council will seek a special allocation from government for any repairs that may be needed.

Cllr. Slowey also credited council crew and emergency services for their response to the flooding last night.