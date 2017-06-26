Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, June 26th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Nuala Catterson, Inbhear Na Mara, Bundoran and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Nuala Catterson, Inbhear Na Mara, Bundoran and Castlefin.

Formerly of Egaltybane, Castlefin. Reposing at her former home in Egaltybane from 10am tomorrow, Tuesday, 27th June.

Removal on Thursday, 29th June, at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Elizabeth Boyce (née McElhinney) Carrigans

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Boyce (née McElhinney), 458 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Reposing at her daughter Tina Boyce’s house, 9 Millpark, Carrigans, from 7pm this Monday evening, 26th June.

Removal on Wednesday, 28th June, at 10am for Requiem Mass at St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Charlie Gallagher, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Charlie Gallagher, late of, Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday June 27th at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am funeral mass.

Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Alzheimer’s Association care of any family member.

