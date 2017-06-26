Weather
Today's weather forecast for Donegal, Monday, June 26th, 2017
Rain on the way
Rosgoill, Dowings with Horn Head in the background.
Cloudy and overcast most of the day, occasional sunny spells but showers of rain, turning heavy at times.
Daytime temperatures to range between 14 to 16 degrees in light variable winds.
Widespread rain will be heavy for a time tonight and a chance of fog on hills and coastal areas. Night time time temperatures between 10 to 12 degrees.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on