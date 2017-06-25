Great Donegal welcome for suspended Dublin GAA star Diarmuid Connolly

Dublin ace Diarmuid Connolly made the most of his imposed break from senior gaelic football and headed for the “Hills” where he enjoyed a great Donegal welcome.

The Dublin star met up with many of the Donegal fans at the annual Sea Sessions festival in Bundoran enjoying some great gigs including a superb performance by The Coronas.

Connolly also met up with Donegal boxing star, Jason Quigley, the North American Welterweight Champion, who is recuperating at home after his hand injury in his last fight. The Donegal man did jokingly impress on Connolly that despite the injury he could still pack a hefty punch.

Both men expect to be back in action soon and are using the period to get in some quality time though Connolly must have been impressed with his team's massive win against Westmeath on Sunday.

Over 4,000 fans attended the festival which included top acts like The Coronas, Primal Scream, Little Hours, to name but a few.