The world comes to Donegal for Sea Sessions - no matter what about the weather!

It was cold, it was wet and it was windy as the ice cold waves thundered in on the beach directly opposite the Sea Sessions Village in Bundoran but it was absolutely electric.

From Friday evening around 4,000 people gathered in the resort town to celebrate the sea, surf and some of the best music that Donegal, Ireland and Europe has to offer and despite the really wintry conditions fans really just took it all in their stride.

Fans loving the music in the huge marquee. Photo Matt Britton.

Local bands made a really big impression on the large crowds - Wolves of Youth (Bundoran) and the Killybegs chart topping “Little Hours” clearly showed that when it comes to music we have everything from Daniel O’Donnell to Enya to Little Hours/Goat’s Don’t Shave.

A lot of well known faces attended this year's event including American Welterweight Champion Jason Quigley who obliged by going head to head with Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly in the VIP lounge - all in the spirit of a truly great event. Connolly, facing a three month lay-off from the action following his suspension, was relaxed and in good form.

Danny O'Reilly from the Coronas has the audience in the palm of his hand at Sea Sessions. Photo Matt Britton.

On Saturday night Danny O’Reilly, front man of The Coronas, who is the son of Mary Black told the Democrat, ”It’s amazing really - a few years back we played here and we were just a warm up act and now were headlining into that massive marquee to up on 4,000 people. This is really a great start to our world wide tour.”

Jason Quigley said he could really identify with this, “I remember fighting in small village halls and maybe less than 50 people. Even in my very first fight in America - here I was marching out into this massive arena, adrenaline flowing, lights flashing, music blaring, doing all the right shuffles and, bang an almost empty arena. Time has been good to us all.”

Gardaí report a quiet festival

Speaking on Sunday morning gardaí told the Democrat it was a quiet festival from their point of view with just two public order arrests. They added that the large crowds were "very well behaved".

"Gallens" of hens: Fiona Gallen and her 'hens' had a great party at Sea Sessions. INDD 2606 Sea 2 MVB