Plans well underway for the All Ireland Rowing Championships 2017 in Donegal

With plans well underway for the All Ireland Rowing Championships 2017 to be held in Ballyshannon for the second year in a row, Donegal County Council has joined forces with the Donegal Bay Rowing Club to produce wristbands for visitors to the event that will allow them to access exclusive special offers from local businesses.

Seamus Maguire, Chairman of Donegal Bay Rowing Club was presented with the new wristbands by Joy Harron, Marine Tourism Officer at Donegal Public Service Centre last week. The wristbands which have been funded by Donegal County Council will be available to visitors attending the All-Ireland Rowing Championships.

The wristbands will ensure that visitors to the event can be identified, they are non transferable and waterproof so can be worn for the full weekend. Local businesses are offering discount packages and special offers exclusively to those wearing the wristbands.

Seamus Maguire, Chairman of DBRC said “the use of wristbands this year is a new initiative and will allow us to better track the number of visitors to the event. It is also a fantastic way for local businesses to create special deals just for rowing visitors.