Donegal TD not impressed with Taoiseach's 'Love Actually' comments

Sinn Féin Deputy, Pearse Doherty, has said that he was surprised and worried that the new Taoiseach made reference to the romantic comedy 'Love Actually' whilst on his first visit to Downing Street this week.

At the beginning of his joint press conference with British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Monday afternoon, the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, made reference to the 2003 rom-com classic, which starred Hugh Grant as a newly-elected Prime Minister prone to dancing around No 10 to the Pointer Sisters' 'Jump' after a good day at the office.

Speaking to journalist, Aodh Mairtín Ó'Fearraigh, on Raidío na Gaeltachta, Deputy Pearse Doherty, said that he hoped that more serious discussions in relation to Brexit, the peace process and keeping the six counties in the European Union took place behind closed doors.

The Gaoth Dobhair-based politician said that the Taoiseach was similar to a wee boy who got out for the day to visit the prince or the king.

Deputy Doherty said that it frightened him to think that this was the leader of our country, especially at a time when we need strong leadership.

He welcomed the interest that the Fine Gael party has in relation to a united Ireland.

Deputy Doherty said that during the leadership battle, the issue of a united Ireland was central to both the Taoiseach and Deputy Simon Coveney's campaigns.

“I welcome what they both said on the issue, especially what Deputy Simon Coveney said about establishing a committee to discuss the issue of a united Ireland,” he said.

He said that Sinn Féin cannot bring about a united Ireland by themselves and welcomed their opinions.