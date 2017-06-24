Lions silenced despite moment of magic from man with Donegal links Elliot Daly

Apart from a golden moment before half-time when Tullow's Sean O'Brien crossed for a Lions try where Elliot Daly, the man with Donegal connections was involved, this was an All Black tour de force at Eden Park.

Unbeaten at the famous ground since 1994, the All Blacks were sublime, brilliant to watch as the Lions struggled, conceding penalties to a team who punish at every opportunity. The Lions scored a late try in over-time, Rhys Webb getting that try.

Final score, New Zealand 30; The Lions 15.