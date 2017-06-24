All Donegal eyes on Elliot Daly as Lions take on All Blacks

At half time in Eden Park in Auckland it's New Zealand 13, The Lions 8 with the Lions try just before half time involving Elliot Daly who has very strong links with Donegal which we're more than happy to remind our readers about!!!

The brilliant Lions try was scored by The Tullow Tank, Carlow man Sean O'Brien but you'll forgive us in Donegal for cheering loudly when Elliot Daly passed to Jonathan Davies in the build up to the score.

As our readers will know Daly, who plays for Wasps and has starred for England, has very close links to Donegal with cousins John and Sue Daly, teaching respectively in the AVS in Donegal and Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon.



His grand uncle and aunt Tommy and Annie Daly live on the Main Street of Mountcharles in a cosy home which is just littered with press cuttings on the progress of their now famous grand nephew.



The connection does not end there but makes its way through Barnes Gap to Ballybofey where his grandmother Mary McHugh hails from and his mother Caroline McPartland has strong Lifford connections.

So it's half-time and at 13-8 it could go either way, but we're watching 'our man' Elliot very closely. Enjoy the game, second half just started, no change in score!