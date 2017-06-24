Weather prospects for Saturday in Donegal

Cloudy and misty, with patches of drizzle and fog in places. Brighter weather over Donegal will extend southwards by afternoon. A few showers in northern areas, but dry then elsewhere, but rain will return to western coastal counties this evening. Fresh and breezy, top temperatures of 14 to 16 C., over Ulster and Connacht, but 17 to 20 C., elsewhere. Moderate to fresh westerly winds, will be strong for a time on northern coasts.

Tonight it will remain damp with some fog in places. Mild and close, lowest temperatures 9 to 12 C., in moderate westerly winds.