Donegal town comes to a standstill for hugely respected businessman Alex Dunlevy

Amid all the hustle and bustle of a busy lunchtime, Donegal town's Diamond area briefly came to a standstill in the last thirty minutes (1.30pm Friday) as dozens of people went on to the streets outside their premises to pay a final and fitting tribute to local businessman, the late Alex Dunlevy.

At Dunlevy's on The Diamond staff were joined by locals who lined both sides of the road to form a guard of honour in tribute to Alex as his remains were brought from nearby St Patrick's Church on their final journey to the Old Abbey Cemetery.

Gardaí on duty at the key interchange points managed traffic as the large funeral cortege walked in silence to the graveyard.

Born on The Diamond in 1918, a place where he spent most of his life, it was fitting that across every corner staff from banks, hotels, restaurants, hair salons and shops all came out to their front doors to pay their own tribute.

The name Dunlevy will always be inextricably linked with Donegal Town, Dunlevy Distributors founded by Alex's father Jim Dunlevy in 1870. They were leading distributors of homeware and giftware as well as operating a major printing works. Jim and his wife were regarded as driving forces in the Donegal business world.

As was the custom in earlier years the young Alex eventually took over the running of the business and succeeded in building it into a national brand. The company imported from all over the world, even faraway places like China and had a fleet of lorries on the road delivering nationwide.

Alex Dunlevy was a proud Donegal Town man - he knew the history of the town and used to love walking up the street with Kaye recalling who used to live in the various houses - he was just a mine of information.

Alex is predeceased by his wife Kaye, and is survived by his son Rory and daughters Deirdre, Joan, Emer, Maeve and Ailbhe and a large extended family to whom sympathy is extended.