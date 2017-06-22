Packie Bonner kicks off the 24 Marathons in 24 days challenge in Donegal Town

Legendary Ireland soccer goalkeeper Packie Bonner kicked off an epic charity challenge in Donegal Town this morning along with Donegal All Star Karl Lacey and a huge crowd of supporters from both Donegal and Dingle.

The scene on The Diamond in Donegal town before Shane headed off.

This followed a great night of celebration last night (Wednesday) where country artists from all over the country were joined by both Jason Quigley and Packie at a fundraising event in the Abbey Hotel.

Kerry man Shane Finn from Dingle intends to run 24 marathons in 24 consecutive days to raise €100,000 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI). As Patron of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI), Packie sent Shane off on his first marathon from The Diamond at 9.30 am on his first leg which will take him to Mullaghmore.

Shane, who is 24 years old, has already run 12 marathons in 12 days and remarked that his less than studious performance at college led him into the business world where he is now a well known name in the Irish Fitness Industry and is currently expanding into the US.

He said, “The 24 is symbolic as I see quite clearly how 24 hours a day can be difficult for someone with a disability and their family! So, a marathon a day for 24 days, and it’s our aim to raise €100,000 in the process!”

Asked how he trained for such a tough event, he said: “Physically you can only train for one event, one marathon - the rest is all up here in the head. For me it's one marathon at a time.”

You can find out more information about Shane’s incredible undertaking and track his progress each day in real time on: www.24marathons24days.ie