Successful rescue of walkers stranded on Donegal mountain

A group of walkers were brought to safety last night by the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) in what they described as “a challenging” situation.

The group got lost in low cloud while on the steep terrain on the side of Muckish mountain side, near Creeslough.

They were initially located by the team's search dog and then brought down from the mountain before nightfall.

The DMRT described this as “a challenging extraction” due to the rough ground and low cloud cover but everyone was returned safely before the team was stood down for the night.

DMRT provide an emergency response, remote environment and extreme terrain, search and rescue service across the county. The team is comprised completely of volunteers who are on 24 hour call, 365 days of the year.

