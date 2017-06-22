Weather
Mixed conditions for Donegal's weather today, Thursday June 22nd
The Poison Glen, Dunlewey.
A grey drizzly start to Thursday should clear as the day goes.
More settled in the afternoon with occasional bright and sunny spells but there will be chances of showers as well as cloud builds from the north west later on.
Temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees celsius in moderate west to northwest winds that will increase to fresh to strong along the northwest coast.
