Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, June 22nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:





- Tony Lawne, Manor House, Main Street, Ballyshannon



- Christina McFadden, Curran sport and formerly of Derrybeg, Gweedore



- Michael Doogan, Gortnasaid, Kincasslagh



- Alec Dunlevy, The Diamond, Donegal town



- Patsy Gibson (née Deery), Aughygault, Drumkeen



- Bernadette McKeague, née McCarthy, Iona Road, Letterkenny, formerly of Carlingford



- Chris Shaw, Lisfannon, Buncrana



- Mary Clarkin, The Diamond, Dungloe



- Pearl Cassidy, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek





Tony Lawne, Manor House, Main Street, Ballyshannon

The deaths has occurred of Tony Lawne, late of Manor House, Main Street, Ballyshannon at Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital mortuary today, Thursday, June 22nd, from 5pm to 8pm. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church. Ballyshannon, on Friday morning for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.





Christina McFadden , Curran sport and formerly of Derrybeg, Gweedore



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Christina McFadden, “Tina Tom Ned”, late of Derrybeg, Gweedore.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, today, Thursday June 22nd at 2pm, going to her late residence at Curransport to repose.

Removal from there on Saturday morning June 24th at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass at St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards at Maghergallon Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am, with rosary both nights at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Áras Gweedore c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Gweedore.









Michael Doogan, Gortnasaid, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred of Michael Doogan, late of, Gortnasaid, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 22nd, at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 10am.





Alec Dunlevy, The Diamond, Donegal town



The death has taken place of Alec Dunlevy, The Diamond, Donegal Town. Requiem Mass at 11am Friday, June 23rd, St. Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in the Old Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House, Letterkenny.





Patsy Gibson, née Deery, Aughygault, Drumkeen



The death has occurred of Patsy Gibson, née Deery, Aughygault, Drumkeen. Reposing at her late residence.Funeral from there on Thursday, June 22nd, at 10.15am for 11am Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Bernadette McKeague, Iona Road, Letterkenny and Carlingford

The death has taken place at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Bernadette McKeague, née McCarthy, Braeside, Iona Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Carlingford, County Louth.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday June 22nd, followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director,Stony Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.



Chris Shaw, Lisfannon, Buncrana



The death has occurred of Chris Shaw, late of, Lisfannon. Remains reposing at his late residence . Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11 O'Clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly Private.





Mary Clarkin, The Diamond, Dungloe

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Clarkin, late of The Diamond, Dungloe.



Her remains will repose at her late residence from 2pm, today, Thursday June 22nd, with rosary at 9pm tonight.



Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 24, at 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



House private please from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.





Pearl Cassidy, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek

The deaths has taken place of Pearl Cassidy (née Patton), late of 14, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Reposing at the family home today, Thursday, June 22, from 4pm until 10pm and Friday from 10am until 9pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, June 24th in St John the Baptist church, Toura followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Lupas Fund UK care of Patsy McCauley or any Family member. House private on Saturday morning.





Please send death notices to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Include a phone number for verification.