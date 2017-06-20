Donegal school remembers well-respected broadcaster and advocate

The late Séamus Mac Géidigh was remembered by Scoil Chnoc na Naomh, Gortahork on Friday last, when a plaque in his memory was unveiled and a cup in his memory was awarded to the Best Irish Pupil at the school.

Séamus, a well-known broadcaster, regional manager of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta at Derrybeg and a community activist, died suddenly at the beginning of July last year.

He received his early education at Scoil Chnoc na Naomh and served as treasurer of the board of management from 1995 until his death.

The plaque was unveiled by his widow, Dolores, and the cup was presented by Dolores and her daughter, Póilín. The award for the Best Irish Student was presented to sixth-class pupil Conor Ó hEarcáin of Ardsbeg.

Principal of the Scoil Chnoc na Naomh, Frances Nic Íomhair, said Séamus Mac Géidigh had given great service to the school. He took keen interest in everything the school was involved in, from poetry to music, quizzes to drama, and Gaelic football to soccer. She said he would text her for news about any activity the school was involved in.

“When his daughter Eadaoin first came to the school in 1995, we never envisaged the support, energy and help he would give to the school,” she said. “When his daughter Póilín left the school to move to second level education in 2009, we felt concerned that he would retire from the board of management of the school. But the school was very dear to his heart and he continued in his position until his untimely death last year.”

“Bhí grá, meas, suim agus dilseacht ag Séamus do’n scoil. Bhí gra spéisialta aige do’n Ghaeilge. Bhí meas mór aige ar an oideachas agus bhí suim aige sna páistí, is cuma acu raibh aithne aige orthu nó nach raibh,” a dúirt sí.

Among the other speakers were Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., chairman of the board of management of the school, and Séamus’ widow, Dolores. There was music, singing, and poetry by the pupils of the school and this was followed by a slide show, which featured the many activities Séamus was involved in down through the years.

Caption for photo, above: Dolores Mhic Géidigh after unveiling the plaque in memory of her late husband, Séamus, pictured with members of the board of management of the school and others: Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, chairman; Paidí McClafferty, treasurer; Póilín Nic Géidigh; Frances Nic Íomhair, principal; Gráinne Ní Dhúgáin, vice principal; and Breda Ní hEarcáin, board member. Photos: Tommy Curran