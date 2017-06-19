Appointment of second breast surgeon confirmed for Donegal

Campaigners and Donegal TDs have welcomed the news that the Saolta University Health Care Group has confirmed the appointment of a second breast surgeon to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Saolta group confirmed they have completed the process of appointing a second breast surgeon and said the surgeon will start at Letterkenny University Hospital on July 24th.

“This is excellent news,” Betty Holmes of Donegal Action for Cancer Care said. Mrs. Holmes said DACC had first raised the issue of a second breast surgeon for Donegal in 2009 with the director of the National Cancer Control Programme.

“It’s been a long journey,” she said.

Saolta is also establishing a working group including representatives of LUH, Saolta and the Western Health and Social Care Trust to progress plans to develop a cross-border linkage in breast services.

Thomas Pringle, independent TD; and Joe McHugh, Fine Gael TD and government chief whip, welcomed the announcement.

“This is great news for the many patients currently on the waiting list to seek treatment and it’s great news for the future preservation of breast cancer services at LUH,” Deputy Pringle said. “I still believe the wait to get here has been unnecessarily long and arduous, particularly for patients waiting to undergo treatment, and more work needs to be done to ensure that future appointments are dealt with in a more efficient manner.”

He also welcomed establishment of the working group.

“I believe cross-border links must be developed to their full potential and work should commence sooner rather than later,” Deputy Pringle said. “I look forward to seeing the working group lead on this.”

However, he said, in the meantime Donegal is still waiting on recruitment of a number of consultants at LUH and he urged the minister to prioritise recruitment, particularly for adult and child diabetes services, “which are also seeing lengthy waiting lists as time goes on”.

Calling the announcement “very welcome news,” Minister of State McHugh said, “I want to acknowledge the tremendous work of local health lobby groups in their desire to see this happen and I am delighted that this is going ahead.”

Referring to the working group being established, the minister of state said, “Together with the new cancer care centre at Altnagelvin and first class services at Letterkenny University Hospital, this Government is investing in cancer care in the north west”.

He said the second surgeon will be on a locum basis from July 24th.

“I am confident it will become permanent, but this surgeon will be working full-time in Letterkenny and that is key to delivering services to women here in Donegal,” Minister of State McHugh said.