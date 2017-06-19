ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL QUALIFIERS
Donegal to meet Longford in the Qualifiers
Donegal will be at home in Ballybofey
Donegal will meet Longford in the Qualifiers after the draw this morning.
Donegal will be at home in MacCumhaill Park for the tie. It will be a second meeting in the Qualifiers against the Leinster side. They met in 2003, also in Ballybofey, when Donegal were successful on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-11. Donegal went on to reach the All-Ireland semi-final that year.
Donegal are in the Qualifiers after a very heavy defeat to Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final on Sunday in Clones. Donegal were second best for most of the contest and went down 1-21 to 1-12.
The Qualifiers gives Rory Gallagher and his relatively young squad a chance to get back on the horse.
Round 2 of the Qualifiers in Donegal's group takes place on the weekend of Saturday/Sunday 1st/2nd July.
The full draw is:
Meath v Sligo
Mayo v Derry
Laois v Clare
Donegal v Longford
