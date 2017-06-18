Donegal design thrives at LYIT graduation show

There was talent on show at the LYIT Design Graduate Showcase that took place at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny recently.

Nollaig Crombie, Head of Department of Design and Creative Media welcomed the

graduates families and friends along with a wide ranging number of invited guests from

the creative industries. Aideen Doherty from the Donegal Film Office commended the students on their high achievements. She also reminded them of their wonderful opportunities in the growing Irish and International Creative Industries sector.

This years Exhibition included Visual Communication / Graphic Design, Animation and Digital Media Design. New to the Show this year were the first graduates of the Honors degree in Animation, the post-graduate Higher Diploma in 3D Modeling & Animation and the Higher Certificate in Photography.

Apart from the main exhibition area upstairs, a screening area for Animation and Film was set out on the ground floor of the RCC. Music and refreshments added to the celebratory atmosphere.