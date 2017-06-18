Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, June 18th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Maureen Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg



- Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacward



- Peggy Forde, Woodlands Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny and Glenties



- Beatrice McGee, Scotland and Ballintra



- Thomas Pearson, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey





Maureen Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg



The death has taken place of Maureen Gallagher, late of Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Monday,June 19, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

House private from 10pm to 10am.









Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacward



The sudden death has occurred in St James Hospital in Dublin of Gracie Duddy, late of Madavagh, Lettermacward.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from Saturday 17th June.

Funeral Mass is on Monday, June 19, at 1pm in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacward with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10.30pm.

House is private from 11pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.







Peggy Forde, Woodlands Park, Lisnenan, Letterkenny and Glenties



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Peggy Forde, née Mc Neilis, late of No. 1 Woodlands Park, Lisnenan, Letterkenny and formerly Ard Connell, Glenties.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice this evening, Friday June 17, at 7.30pm going to her late residence.

Removal on Sunday morning June 18 at 11am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Glenties local cemetery at approx. 2pm.

Family flowers please donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.



Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Beatrice McGee, Scotland and Ballintra



The deaths has occurred of Beatrice McGee Paisley, late of Scotland and formerly of Lisminton in Ballintra.

Her remains are arriving at St Bridget’s church Ballintra via Pettigo on Sunday at 8pm passing through Pettigo at approximately 7:15pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





Thomas Pearson, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Pearson, late of Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, June 19, at 1.15pm for Service in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2 pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Meenglass Parish Church ,Building fund, C/o any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.









