Exhibition by three artists opens at Donegal Airport

The official opening of the works of thee artists, Kim Sharkey, Roisín Duffy and Emily Bazely took place at Donegal Airport at Carrickfin on Friday evening last.

The official opening of the exhibition, titled ‘Landing’, was performed by the Gaoth Dobhair poet and author, Máire Dinny Wren.

Speaking at the launch she said it was a great privilege and honour for her to be there to launch the wonderful collaborative exhibition by three very special woman artists whose creation are inspired by and come from this unique and beautiful area.

She said this airport has recently been voted the second most scenic airport in the world and these artists have strong connections with the area. Kim lives in Carrickfinn, while Emily lives in the wilds of Donegal and Róisín writes most of her poetry here and has been coming here for over ten years now.

“I think that these three very talented and gifted artists have very distinct styles but complement each other also. They have captured the beauty of the area around us and taken it inside the airport in this exhibition. Therefore, the airport is probably now the most scenic airport in the world’ she said. To mark the event Máire composed three short poems which she recited at the end of her opening address

The artists

Artist Kim Sharkey is a mixed media artist and she has exhibited internationally. Her artwork draws inspiration from the abundance of nature, wildlife in the area and the wonder-filled tales of folklore that are woven through her landscape. After studying decorative arts, Kim specialised in ceramics and had work chosen as part of the Irish Ceramic Awards 2011. Enjoying poetry and story as part of her artist production she studied animation, having received the Derek Hill Award on completion of her degree. Throughout her career education has run parallel in artistic production having many opportunities to work with schools, community groups and educational centres.

Artist and poet, Róisín Duffy is a native of Co. Cavan and has been living with her family in Co. Monaghan for twenty five years. She is frequent visitor to Co. Donegal and to Carrickfinn in particular where she does a lot of her writing. She has had five solo and three joint exhibitions and art fairs since 2001. Her work is in the collections of Cavan Co. Council, Bonfire Advertising, Pike Insurance and private collections all over the world from Iceland to Japan. Her work primarily focuses on people, their dynamics and connections to each other and their place within the world and society. She usually works with acrylic and canvas and usually she also writes a small poem that accompany each painting. To date she has published three large connections of her paintings and their poems.

Emiley Brazely also known as the Faerie Tailor has lived in Co. Donegal for the past thirteen years. Her artwork grew mainly from gathering and collecting beautiful natural objects. She always had tiny boxes filled with acorns and dried flowers and when she was gifted her grand-mother’s collection of similar objects she felt compelled to create something from these items which could be seen and enjoyed rather than hidden in a box. This for her was a simple step for her going into faerie fashion.