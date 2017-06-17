Warm and blustery day ahead for Donegal

Today Donegal will see a mix of cloudy and good sunny spells in warm breezy conditions as thousands turn out to support day two of the Donegal International Rally.

Temperatures will range between 21 to 26 degrees but will be cooler along coastal area.. However cloud will continue to persist across parts of Connacht and Ulster.

The UV index may be high so care is urged if spending extended time outdoors today and sunscreen protection is advised.

Tonight may see fog patches in some areas.