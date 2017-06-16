Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, June 16th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacward



- Benny Nelis, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Raphoe



- Eddie Curran, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny



- Marian McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana



- Peggy Forde, Woodlands Park, Lisnenan, Letterkenny and Glenties



- Beatrice McGee, Scotland and Ballintra







Gracie Duddy, Madavagh, Lettermacward



The sudden death has occurred in St James Hospital in Dublin of Gracie Duddy, late of Madavagh, Lettermacward.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 10am tomorrow Saturday 17th June.

Funeral Mass is on Monday, june 19, at 1pm in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacward with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10.30pm.

House is private from 11pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.









Benny Nelis, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Raphoe



The death has taken place of Benny Nelis, late of Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his mother-in-law Bridget Coyle, in Coole, Cranford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 17, at 11am in Coole Chapel followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

The house is private, family and friends welcome.







Marian McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana



The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Marian McDaid, late of 17 St John’s Park, Buncrana and formerly of Bray, County Wicklow.

House private at the request of the deceased. Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund.





Eddie Curran, Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Eddie Curran, late of No. 1 Knocknamona Terrace, Letterkenny

His remains will be reposing at his daughter Donna Marie Curran’s home at 33 Cashel Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny.

Removal from there on Saturday, June 18, at 12 noon to arrive at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the l ICU unit, Letterkenny University Hospital Letterkenny, c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Stranorlar & Ballybofey.



Peggy Forde, Woodlands Park, Lisnenan, Letterkenny and Glenties



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Peggy Forde, née Mc Neilis, late of No. 1 Woodlands Park, Lisnenan, Letterkenny and formerly Ard Connell, Glenties.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice this evening, Friday June 17, at 7.30pm going to her late residence.

Removal on Sunday morning June 18 at 11am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Glenties local cemetery at approx. 2pm.

Family flowers please donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.



Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Beatrice McGee, Scotland and Ballintra



The deaths has occurred of Beatrice McGee Paisley, late of Scotland and formerly of Lisminton in Ballintra.

Her remains are arriving at St Bridget’s church Ballintra via Pettigo on Sunday at 8pm passing through Pettigo at approximately 7:15pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.







