Donegal sees new appointments to boards

A number of appointments were made to various groups at the Annual General Meeting of Donegal County Council.

Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr Michael McBride was elected as a delegate to the Local Authorities Members Association (LAMA).

Four members elected to the Inishowen Development Partnership Ltd were Cllr Albert Doherty, Cllr Rena Donaghey, Cllr Nicholas Crossan and Cllr Bernard McGuinness.

Three members elected to the Donegal Local Development Company are Cllr Patrick McGowan, Cllr ian McGarvey and Cllr Noel Jordan.

Cllr Gerry Crawford was elected to the Irish Public Bodies Mutual Insurance Ltd.

Cllr John Seamais O’Ferraigh was elected at the representative to the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions with Cllr Albert Doherty elected as the substitute to the role.



