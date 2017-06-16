Preliminary hearing in Donegal today on pier tragedy

A preliminary hearing into the deaths of five members of one family from Derry at Buncrana pier last year is to get under way this afternoon.

Sean McGrotty (49), his sons Evan (8) and Mark (12); the boy's grandmother Ruth Daniels (57) and her daughter Jodie Lee Daniels (14), all died when the car they were in slid off a slipway at Buncrana in March last year.

Mr McGrotty’s baby daughter Rioghnanch survived after Donegal man Davitt Walsh entered the water and took her from her father before the car sank.

A pre-evidential hearing to arrange the inquest is to take place this afternoon under Donegal coroner Dr Denis McCauley in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.