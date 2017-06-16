Weather looking good for Donegal rally weekend

Today, Friday, will see a grey start but likely to brighten up as the day goes on with highest temperatures 17 to 23 degrees, but a little cooler coolest along Atlantic coastal areas, with moderate southwesterly breezes.

Met Eireann are forecasting that Saturday, will be dry with good sunshine in most parts, the cloudier regions in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures between 20 to 25 degrees but, once again it will be cooler along Atlantic coasts.

Winds mostly light to moderate southwesterly.