Bicycle stands for Donegal beaches

Donegal County Council has introduced a dozen brightly coloured bicycle stands at county beaches, to facilitate people who wish to cycle to the shore.

With the limited public transport in the county, the council launched an initiative to promote cycling as an alternative to short car trips to beaches.

After selecting a bespoke design, the council had 12 stands engineered in different colours, David Friel, council coastal officer, told Glenties Municipal District councillors at their meeting on Tuesday.

The new bicycle stand at Narin.

The bicycle stands have been installed at beaches around the coastline, including Bundoran, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Lisfannon, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Narin, Portsalon, Rossnowlagh and Stroove.

Mr. Friel said it was hoped that the cycling infrastructure would be used by people of all ages.

With secure locations now available to leave a bike, the council expects more visitors choosing to cycle to the beach and leave the car at home, he said.

The new bicycle stand at Marblehill.