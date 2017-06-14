Minute's silence observed at AGM of Donegal County Council

A minute's silence was observed at the annual general meeting of Donegal County Council this afternoon for the victims of the tower block fire in London, as well as the recent victims of the terrorist attacks in the UK.

The minute's silence was proposed by Cllr Frank McBrearty who said he knew the area where the fire took place, as he had lived their in the past with his own family.

It is understood at least six people died in the the fire, with scores more injured in the blaze.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Terence Slowey, agreed to the proposal and held the silence.

He also noted the passing on Tuesday of Teddy Blaney, uncle of current County Councillor Liam Blaney, and said the Blaney family were also in their thoughts.