Tributes paid to Donegal businessman, Teddy Blaney

The president of the Letterkenny Chamber has paid tribute to well-known businessman Teddy Blaney, who passed away on Tuesday.

“It was with great sadness that we learnt today of the death of Teddy Blaney, who was synonymous with the Milford Inn for many years and later the Blaney Group,” Gerard McCormick, president of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, said today.

Mr. Blaney was a brother of the late Neil T. Blaney, former TD and MEP; and the late Harry Blaney, former Donegal county councillor.

“His reputation for hospitality was known far and wide, and Teddy was always a very innovative, ambitious and modest man who clearly loved working with people,” Mr. McCormick said.

"Supported by his wife and all the family, Teddy was always smiling and welcomed us into his establishments over the years," the chamber president said.

“Letterkenny Chamber was proud to have Teddy and the Blaney Family as members of the Chamber for many years and indeed Teddy was the Letterkenny Chamber’s Business Person of the Year back in 1997 and in 2008 he was entered into the Chamber Hall of Fame for his life long contribution to the business life of Letterkenny and Donegal,” Mr. McCormick said.

“Our deepest sympathies to his wife Rene and the Blaney family,” he said.

Mr. Blaney is survived by his wife, Rene (née Byrne); sons Neil, Eamonn, Michael, John and Ciaran; and daughters Mary, Grainne, Niamh and Orla; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his daughter Siobhan.

Reposing at his late residence from 3pm today, Wednesday. Funeral from there at 12.20pm on Friday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.