Donegal teenager awarded €20,000 in damages

A Donegal teenager who came across a car accident in which her parents had been involved has been awarded over €20,000 in damages.

The girl, who was 13 at the time of the accident in November 2015, was a passenger in a vehicle on the road between Derry to Moville when another vehicle overtook dangerously.

Letterkenny Circuit Court heard that the vehicle she was in then came upon the scene of an accident that her parents were involved in, and she had full sight of the accident.

Initially she did not see her parents, was very distressed and was in state of shock.

Barrister Peter Nolan said it was a secondary victim situation and the girl suffered severe shock and anxiety as a result of coming across the accident.

A psychiatrist's report said the teenager suffered acute distress disorder.

The girl experienced bad sleep and nightmares that lasted two weeks.

The experience impacted on her school work and exam results the Christmas after the crash and she became quiet and withdrawn.

Judge John O’Hagan approved the settlement of €20,600 saying it was a good one. He added that the child had had a traumatic experience, but he was glad to see the family had recovered from the ordeal.